Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Harry Styles Retains #1 Spot; Capaldi Top 5; DaBaby/Roddy, Jawsh/Jason Top 10; Gabby/Charlie, Trevor/Selena Top 15

* HARRY STYLES retains the #1 spot with "Watermelon Sugar" for a 2nd week and is +684 spins

* LEWIS CAPALDI now has back to back top 5 hits with "Before You Go" moves 6*-5* and is +1235 spins

* DABABY hits the top 10 as "Rockstar," featuring RODDY RICCH rises 11*-7* and is now up 1503 spins

* JAWSH 365 X JASON DERULO crack the top 10 with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)," moving 14*-10* and are up 1260 spins - giving COLUMBIA four of the top ten

* GABBY BARRETT and CHARLIE PUTH hit the top 15 with "I Hope," rising 16*-14* and is up 390 spins

* TREVOR DANIEL and SELENA GOMEZ go top 15 with "Past Life," climbing 17*-15*

* MAROON 5 are top 20 in their third week, surging 21*-17* with "Nobody's Love," - up 2027 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT is up an impressive 1835 spins with "Cardigan" - climbing 28*-21*

* DJ KHALED and DRAKE land the top debut at 35* with "Popstar" - up 412 spins

* CHRIS BROWN X YOUNG THUG enter at 37* with "Go Crazy," up 276 spins

* BLACKBEAR enters at 39* with "Queen Of Broken Hearts"

Rhythmic: DaBaby Grabs 5th Week At #1; Saint Jhn Top 5; Khaled/Drake, Lil Baby Top 10; Toliver Top 15; Rod Wave Top 20

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH are #1 for a 2nd consecutive week and for the 5th week overall with "Rockstar"

* SAINT JHN goes top 5, moving 6*-4* with "Roses," rising 262 spins

* DJ KHALED and DRAKE go top 10 with "Popstar," rising 13*-9* and are up 647 spins

* LIL BABY goes top 10 with "Emotionally Scarred," up 11*-10* and is +200 spins

* DON TOLIVER enters the top 15 with "After Party," rising 17*-15* and is +238 spins

* ROD WAVE enters the top 20 with "Girl Of My Dreams," leaping 22*-19* and is up 175 spins

* JUICE WRLD surges 31*-22* with "Wishing Well" - up 450 spins

* DJ KHALED and DRAKE's "Greece" surge 39*-30* and are up 298 spins

* LIL WAYNE scores the top debut at 33* with "Shimmy," featuring DOJA CAT, up 322 spins

* J. COLE enters at 34* with "Lion King On Ice"

* GUNNA (featuring YOUNG THUG), TREY SONGZ (featuring SUMMER WALKER), and CARDI B (featuring MEGAN THEE STALLION) also debut

Urban: Harlow 'Pops' To #1; Lil Baby 'Scarred' Top 3; Saweetie Top 10; Khaled/Drake 'Popstar' Top 15; City Girls, Young Dolph, Pop Smoke Top 20

* JACK HARLOW takes the top spot with "What's Poppin" - moving 2*-1* and is up 372 spins

* LIL BABY goes top 3 with "Emotionally Scarred," up 5*-3* and +459 spins

* SAWEETIE is top 10 with "Tap In," motoring 11*-10* and up 491 spins

* DJ KHALED and DRAKE vault into the top 15, up 16*-12* with "Popstar," up 584 spins

* CITY GIRLS, YOUNG DOLPH (featuring MEGAN THEE STALLION), and POP SMOKE (featuring 50 CENT and RODDY RICCH) all go top 20

* J. COLE has the top debut with "Lion King On Ice," debuting at 33* and is +539 spins

* YG has the other debut at 40* with "Swag"

Hot AC: Lewis Capaldi Lands Back To Back #1's; Gaga/Grande Top 5; Styles Top 10; Taylor Top 15; Sia Top 20

* LEWIS CAPALDI makes it back to back chart toppers as "Before You Go" takes over the top spot in his 34th week - following "Someone You Loved"

* LADY GAGA & ARIANA GRANDE motors into the top 5 with "Rain On Me," climbing 6*-4* and is +132 spins

* HARRY STYLES has two in the top 10 as "Watermelon Sugar," rising 11*-9* and is +463 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT is surging up the Hot AC chart, moving 20*-15* with "Cardigan" - up 775 spins

* SIA enters the top 20 with "Together," climbing 21*-19* and is +218 spins

* DAN + SHAY have returned and do so with the top debut at 31* with "I Should Probably Go To Bed" with +348 spins

* TREVOR DANIEL X SELENA GOMEZ also debut with "Past Life" at 36*

Active Rock: Pretty Reckless Hold Top Spot; Shinedown Runner Up; Chris Cornell Top 10; Corey Taylor, Skillet Top 15

* PRETTY RECKLESS hold the top spot for a 3rd week with "Death By Rock And Roll"

* SHINEDOWN are the runner up with "Atlas Falls," up 3*-2* and +126 spins

* CHRIS CORNELL is top 10 with "Patience," rising 12*-8* and +252 spins

* COREY TAYLOR surges 26*-13* in just his second week on the chart with "Black Eyes Blue," up 362 spins

* SEVENDUST and BADFLOWER enter the top 20 this week

* MARILYN MANSON has the top debut, entering at 30* with "We Are Chaos"

* BAD WOLVES debut at 33* with "Learn To Walk Again"

* STONE HORSES debut at 39* with "Good Ol' Days"

Alternative: Head And The Heart New #1; Weezer Top 3; Wallows Top 20; Bastille Leads Debuts

* HEAD AND THE HEART take over the top spot with "Honeybee," moving 2*-1* and are +235 spins

* WEEZER is top 3 with "Hero," climbing 5*-3* and is +175 spins

* Inside the top 10, ALL TIME LOW rise 10*-8* with "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR, up 171 spins

* WALLOWS go top 20 with "Are You Bored Yet?," up 21*-20* and +94 spins

* BASTILLE are back and score a big debut at 24* with "WHAT YOU GONNA DO???," featuring GRAHAM COXON and are +490 spins

* NOTHING BUT THIEVES have the other debut at 40* with "Real Love Song"



Triple A: Lamontagne #1; Franti/Spearhead Top 5; Rateliff Top 10; My Morning Jacket, Dermot Kennedy Top 15

* RAY LAMONTAGNE takes over the #1 spot with "Strong Enough," climbing 3*-1* and is +52 spins

* MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD go top 5 with "I Got You," up 6*-5*

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF hits the top 10, moving 11*-8* with "Time Stands," up 47 spins

* Former chart topper HEAD AND THE HEART are moving back up and are back in the top 10 with "Honeybee," up 13*-10* and +39 spins

* MY MORNING JACKET go top 15 with "Feel You," rising 16*-14*

* DERMOT KENNEDY also hits the top 15, surging 22*-15* and is +58 spins

* KACEY MUSGRAVES lands this weeks debut

