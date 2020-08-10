Mike Scott

Radio vet MIKE SCOTT is seeking a part-time/weekend and fill-in on-air opportunity."I'd consider full-time IF it were the right opportunity," SCOTT told ALL ACCESS..

He's looking in the DETROIT, FLINT. HOWELL, ANN ARBOR, SAGINAW or LANSING, MI markets. "I would consider full-time as well, if it were the right opportunity (in MICHIGAN or FLORIDA, he added.

SCOTT has cracked the mic in DETROIT, CHICAGO and CINCINNATI and is experienced in Country, Classic Hits, Classic Rock, AC, Hot AC and Top 40.

He can be reached at onairmichael@gmail.com.

