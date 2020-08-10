BoDean

Veteran radio programmer TOMMY BODEAN has been named OM at CUMULUS MEDIA's MELBOURNE cluster and PD at Top 40 WAOA (WA1A @ 107.1 FM) and Country WHKR (NASH FM 102.7). BODEAN previously served as SVP/Programming at iHEARTMEDIA's JACKSONVILLE stations and PD at CUMULUS Top 40 WNFN (i106)/NASHVILLE, BONNEVILLE Alternative WSWD/CINCINNATI, iHEART/CLEAR CHANNEL Top 40 WKFS/CINCINNATI and WNOK/COLUMBIA, SC. BODEAN replaces JOE BROWNING as OM/WAOA-WHKR PD.

CUMULUS Regional VP PETE DESIMONE said, “I am really excited TOMMY is joining the CUMULUS MELBOURNE team. He’s going to make an immediate impact -- and at a time where programming and operational leadership are critical.”

BODEAN said, “The world we live in is changing every minute and radio has not just an opportunity, but an obligation, to get plugged in and help. Now is the perfect time to step into a role that both challenges and excites me every day. I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the programming team at CUMULUS MELBOURNE as OM for the cluster and PD for WAOA and WHKR. I can’t wait to get started! Thanks to JIMMY STEELE for connecting the dots and to PETE DESIMONE and DOUG HAMAND for making it happen.”

The MELBOURNE cluster also includes Classic Rock WROK (95.9 THE ROCKET) and Sports WLZR-A (1560 THE FAN).

