Is There Any Reason Not To Vote?

iHEARTMEDIA will launch “Why I’m Voting,” a new, non-partisan campaign asking musicians, cultural influencers, athletes and listeners from all walks of life to share what matters to them most in one of the most consequential election years of our lifetime, when Americans will be voting for 35 Senate seats, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and the office of the President of the UNITED STATES.

Beginning MONDAY, AUGUST 10th and running until Election Day on NOVEMBER 3rd, iHEARTMEDIA will open up its more than 850 broadcast radio stations in 160 markets, plus podcasts, social media platforms and the iHEARTRADIO app to give its 278 million listeners a chance to answer the simple question: “Why am I voting?” Listeners can hear thoughts from some of today’s biggest celebrities and cultural leaders and record and submit their own 20 second or less audio or video message at iheartradio.com/vote.

Participating artists include A huge group of A-Listers are involved including: AARON MAHNKE, ADAM LAMBERT, ANDRA DAY, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, BARATUNDE THURSTON, BENNY BLANCO, BILLIE EILISH, BOB BAUMHOWER, BRETT ELDREDGE, BRIT MORIN, BROTHERS OSBORNE, CHELSEA HANDLER, CHUCK BRYANT, DAN + SHAY, DAN REYNOLDS (IMAGINE DRAGONS), DANI SHAPIRO, DARIUS RUCKER, DAY SULAN, DIPLO, DJ KHALED, FALL OUT BOY, FINNEAS, FRENCH MONTANA, GROUPLOVE, JASON DERULO, JASON PETTY, JEWEL, JOHN LEGEND, JUSTIN TUCK, K CAMP, LA LA ANTHONY, LESLIE GRACE, LORI GOTTLIEB, LUIS FONSI, MELISSA ETHERIDGE, MICHAEL RAY, MICHELLE WILLIAMS, MIKE SHINODA, PITBULL, PRINCE ROYCE, ROBERT EVANS, SAMMY JAYE, SAWEETIE, SELENA GOMEZ, STEPHANIE RUHLE, SWAE LEE, THE HEAD AND THE HEART, TOM COLICCHIO, TREVOR DANIEL, TYLA YAWEH, WILL FERRELL, YFN LUCCI and many others who will share their personal “Why Am I Voting" stories.

“With voter turnout expected to hit record numbers on Election Day, ‘Why I’m Voting’ presents a rare opportunity for people of all backgrounds and beliefs to have their voices heard by millions of their fellow Americans before we cast our votes in NOVEMBER,” said Pres./Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES.

Additionally, iHEART will premiere its “Why I’m Voting” podcast, a special series beginning on AUGUST 10 running through Election Day, featuring conversations with artists, celebrities and cultural influencers including CHELSEA HANDLER, JEWEL, JOHN LEGEND, MELISSA ETHERIDGE, PITBULL and WILL FERRELL on why and how this year’s elections will shape our future for decades to come. The podcast will showcase the personal, emotional and heartfelt stories behind why showing up to the ballot box means so much-- not just as individuals, but for our entire nation.

“Why I’m Voting” that will encourage listeners to text the word VOTER to 26797 to learn more about local election procedures, updates, registration deadlines and more

