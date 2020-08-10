-
Chris Janson Hits #1 With 'Done'
Congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WAR's CHRIS JANSON, who takes the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his latest hit, "Done."
Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS, VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, Dir./National Radio & Streaming MICHAEL CHASE and Dir./National Radio & Streaming JAMES MARSH; Mgrs./Regional Radio & Streaming HEATHER PROPPER, KIMMIE TROSDAHL and JENNA JOHNSON, as well as TOM STARR, who is currently on a medical leave of absence (NET NEWS 7/16).
