Chris Janson

Congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WAR's CHRIS JANSON, who takes the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his latest hit, "Done."

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS, VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, Dir./National Radio & Streaming MICHAEL CHASE and Dir./National Radio & Streaming JAMES MARSH; Mgrs./Regional Radio & Streaming HEATHER PROPPER, KIMMIE TROSDAHL and JENNA JOHNSON, as well as TOM STARR, who is currently on a medical leave of absence (NET NEWS 7/16).

