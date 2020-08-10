Fitzhugh

The NHL's expansion SEATTLE KRAKEN have hired ECHL CINCINNATI CYCLONES radio voice and Dir. of Media Relations and Broadcasting EVERETT FITZHUGH as the team's first broadcaster.

FITZHUGH's exact role on TV and radio has yet to be determined, with the team saying that his role "will be crafted as he works for the franchise"; He will start with the KRAKEN on SEPTEMBER 1st, and the team says that FITZHUGH, who called USHL YOUNGSTOWN PHANTOMS games before his five-year stint with the CYCLONES, will be the first full-time Black play-by-play announcer in NHL history.

