Davis, left, and Fregoso

RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT has hired record promotion veterans JEFF DAVIS and ROGER FREGOSO to fill vacant positions on its team, effective MONDAY, AUGUST 17th.

FREGOSO, who will handle the West Coast, arrives at RISER HOUSE from a Promotion Manager position at 19th & GRAND RECORDS, and has previous experience at REVIVER RECORDS and sister label DAVMORECORDS, as well as BIG LOUD RECORDS, CURB RECORDS and sister label SIDEWALK RECORDS. DAVIS, who will handle the EAST COAST region, most recently was with Country artist AARON WATSON’s BIG LABEL RECORDS, where he was Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion & Marketing. Before that, he worked at BBR MUSIC GROUP's RED BOW RECORDS, as well as at NINE NORTH, COLD RIVER, and COUNTRY THUNDER on the record label side, in addition to radio gigs in GAINESVILLE, FL; DAYTONA BEACH, FL; CHARLOTTE; JACKSONVILLE, FL; and TALLAHASSEE, FL.

They fill vacancies created by the recent departures of RISER HOUSE SOUTHWEST regional MARK MCKAY and WEST COAST regional TARA SHAYNE (NET NEWS 7/28), and complete the team that also includes CENTRAL Region Director SALLY ALLGEIER and Promotion Coordinator SHANNON EDGE, all reporting to new SVP Promotion BOB REEVES.

Meanwhile, 19th & GRAND is expected to name FREGOSO’s successor on the WEST COAST shortly.

Says REEVES of the new hires, “Of all the JEFF DAVIS’ I know, this JEFF DAVIS is clearly my favorite! His love of music and tenacious promotion skills makes him a perfect player for the new RISER HOUSE three regional configuration, and I’m thrilled to be reunited with my former colleague ROGER FREGOSO … [who] shared time with me and SALLY at REVIVER/1608/DAVMO. His immitigable spirit, passion and dedication to the format will be a boon to the new team, and I can’t wait to get started working with them all!”

