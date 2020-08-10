J. Doug and Brooke

OMNI COMMUNICATIONS Pres./CEO and MARCONI AWARD-winning Country KWOX (K-101)/WOODWARD, OK morning host J. DOUGLAS WILLIAMS passed away FRIDAY (8/7) in WOODWARD at 78.

WILLIAMS, an attorney and former FBI Special Agent in LOS ANGELES and BIRMINGHAM, founded KWOX in 1983 with his sister after working with his family's station, KJAK/LUBBOCK, TX, while practicing law. He built OMNI into a group of three radio stations and an LPTV station, as well as OMNI MEDIA GROUP, a concert and special events company. He also served as Chairman of the NAB's Radio Board and Pres. of the OKLAHOMA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS, and also served as VP/Gen. Counsel of the G.O. WILLIAMS OIL CO. and Gen./Managing Partner of the G.O. WILLIAMS INVESTMENT GROUP.

“DOUG WILLIAMS held a radio station that has become as much a part of the tristate area as the land and the people that call it home," said WOODWARD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Pres. C.J. MONTGOMERY. "Quite honestly, DOUG has added to the notoriety, fame, fortune and bottom line of this community and region more than anyone else for four decades.”

WILLIAMS is survived by his daughter BROOKE WILLIAMS, SVP/Membership for the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU, his son-in-law RYAN HAMBY, and granddaughter DREW. A funeral will be streamed by BILLINGS FUNERAL HOME on FACEBOOK WEDNESDAY (8/12).

