3 Decades Of 311

311 continues its 30th Anniversary celebration with its MARDI GRAS concert, 311 LIVE FROM MARDI GRAS 2020 in NEW ORLEANS from earlier this year premiering SATURDAY, AUGUST 15th on DIRECTV at 8p (PT) on Channel 104/105). It will also air on FANTRACKS.com at 6p (PT).

In honor of the band’s milestone, both 311 fans and peers from around the world have shown their love for the group, including congratulatory shout-out videos from SNOOP DOGG, JONATHAN DAVIS of KORN, TONY KANAL of NO DOUBT, VENUS WILLIAMS, JOSE PASILLAS of INCUBUS, NOODLES of THE OFFSPRING and ERIC RACHMANY of REBELUTION. Check out kind words from kind friends here.

Fans have also collaborated on a massive project independently from the band, joining together via at-home video to perform their song “Tranquility”. When the band found out about this endeavor, they gave the video their blessing with frontman, NICK HEXUM, joining the project. Watch 311 fans unite for “Tranquility” here.

311 singer/guitarist NICK HEXUM said. "Reaching our 30 Year Anniversary as a band has been a dream come true. To think of all the sights and sounds along the way has made for an incredible scrapbook of memories with more to come. We’re truly grateful for this milestone and for our dedicated fans; an incredible community, who continue to inspire our journey. Many thanks!”

The band also has a 9-part webisode series called, “30 YEARS OF 311,” hitting its social channels this month. It will feature 7-minute video clips spanning the band’s career.

« see more Net News