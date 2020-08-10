New Album Out 8/14, Performance 8/15

WARNER RECORDS announces an exclusive worldwide live stream concert for U.K. Alt/Rockers band BIFFY CLYRO at iconic GLASGOW venue on SATURDAY, AUGUST 15th at 6p (PT)/9p (ET) set for the day after the band's eighth album, "A Celebration Of Endings" is released. The trio will perform the new album in its entirety for the very first time, along with a selection of their top hits, across different spaces within the venue to create a unique, fully plugged-in live set.

The unique one-off BIFFY CLYRO performance of “A Celebration Of Endings” show will be streamed globally via YOUTUBE, with tickets and album bundles available now at biffyclyro.com/livestream.

