Seeking Answers

The artist-run, non-profit organization ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE, has sent a letter to AMAZON founder and CEO JEFF BEZOS, following up on his testimony before the HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE regarding AMAZON’s TWITCH streaming service. Under questioning by Rep. KELLY ARMSTRONG (R-ND), BEZOS claimed not to know if TWITCH – which his company has owned since 2014 – allows users to stream unlicensed music.

ARA board member TIFT MERRITT stated, "JEFF BEZOS could not answer to CONGRESS if AMAZON’s TWITCH live streaming service permitted its users to post unlicensed music. The music artists create is not only sacred in spirit and deserving respect — it also merits fair pay no matter where and how it is used."

You can read that letter here.

« see more Net News