BMI

Due to the ongoing pandemic, BMI will not hold its 68th annual Country Awards in-person this year. Instead, the performing rights organization plans to celebrate the achievements of its affiliated songwriters and publishers with an online tribute on BMI.com and across its social media channels. As always, the event will honor BMI’s Country Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Publisher of the Year and the 50 most performed Country songs of the previous year.

While no date has been announced, the BMI Country Awards have historically taken place in early NOVEMBER, just prior to the CMA Awards. BMI plans to resume the awards in person next year in the newly climate-controlled event space at the BMI NASHVILLE offices.

“While we would have loved to gather together for our annual tribute to the best in Country music, it’s just not possible this year,” said CLAY BRADLEY, BMI’s VP/Creative, NASHVILLE. “But as BMI always does, we will give our family of songwriters and publishers a special celebration to honor their achievements and their incredible songs, even during this unusual season. Now more than ever, music is a healing and inspiring force and we are grateful for all of our songwriters and their creative artistry."

No word yet on whether ASCAP plans a similar move, but that company recently held both its Latin and R&B Awards shows virtually.

