Walker (Photo: Tonya Lippert)

Country singer-songwriter CLAY WALKER has signed a recording deal with TOBY KEITH’s SHOW DOG NASHVILLE label. The move follows WALKER signing with KEITH’s management firm, TKO ARTIST MANAGEMENT, last year.

"TOBY and I started out at the same time and share a common vision," WALKER said. "We are managed by the same team and no one understands what an artist needs like another artist. We see eye to eye in so many ways. I am thrilled to be a part of this team and can't wait to get my new music out to everyone." Details on the new single and album project are coming soon.

"Our paths have crossed many times," KEITH added. "I respect CLAY as an artist, and his catalog of hits speaks for itself. He writes and sings Country music. What a concept."

SHOW DOG NASHVILLE VP/Promotion RICK MOXLEY commented, "CLAY and I had a phenomenal run as teammates on GIANT RECORDS a few years back. He is an incredible Country artist and I look forward to another successful string of hits."

WALKER previously notched six #1 hits, and an additional 11 Top 10 singles between 1993 and 2009. They include “What’s It To You,” "Live Until I Die," "Dreaming With My Eyes Open," "If I Could Make A Living," "This Woman And This Man" and "Rumor Has It.”

WALKER and his wife, JESSICA, also recently revealed that they are expecting their fifth child together, a son due in JANUARY. It will be the seventh child for WALKER, who has two adult daughters from a previous marriage. The couple plans to name their new son CHRISTIAN.

« see more Net News