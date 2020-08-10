Patrick

NBCUNIVERSAL's PEACOCK is adding another Sports talk show simulcast with an exclusive deal to stream "THE DAN PATRICK SHOW" weekdays 9a-noon (ET) beginning AUGUST 24th. The show will continue to air on radio via PREMIERE NETWORKS/FOX SPORTS RADIO; like another new PEACOCK addition, "THE RICH EISEN SHOW," PATRICK, whose simulcast on DIRECTV/AT&T's AUDIENCE NETWORK ended with that channel's demise earlier this year and also formerly streamed the show via B/R LIVE, has been streaming the show on YOUTUBE, airing the show on SIRIUSXM's DAN PATRICK CHANNEL, and podcasting via PODCASTONE. The YOUTUBE streaming will end with the launch of the PEACOCK simulcast.

"I'm thrilled to be coming back home to PEACOCK and the NBC family to continue the show with the DANETTES and the rest of my talented team," said PATRICK. "A huge factor in partnering with PEACOCK is that our loyal fans can watch us for FREE. Who doesn't love FREE. We can't wait to get started -- see you soon."

"We're excited to welcome DAN and his devoted following to PEACOCK later this month," said PEACOCK EVP/CRO RICK CORDELLA. "DAN adds a distinctive voice to PEACOCK as we continue to build our live topical sports offering."

