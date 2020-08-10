Back In Action

With the 2020 edition of MERLEFEST at WILKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE in NORTH CAROLINA cancelled due to the pandemic, dates for the 2021 event have been set for the weekend of SEPTEMBER 16th-19th, 2021. The festival was previously held in APRIL, and officials indicated that the move to SEPTEMBER for 2021 will be a one-time arrangement with a return to APRIL in 2022.

Festival Dir. TED HAGAMAN, said, “After months of deliberation and extensive research with leading medical experts we feel it is in the best interest of our fans, artists, staff, college and community to reschedule the 2021 festival to the fall. We chose to announce this change now to give everyone an opportunity to put this on their calendar and to allow us time to secure all artists and contract the necessary support services.”

