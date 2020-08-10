Michaels

FOREVER MEDIA AC WKYE (KEY 96.5)/JOHNSTOWN, PA morning host JACK MICHAELS has retired after a 49 year career in radio and 26 years with the station, reports the JOHNSTOWN TRIBUNE-DEMOCRAT. Health issues led MICHAELS to end his career MONDAY (8/10). Cluster MD BRIAN WOLFE is taking over mornings on KEY 96.5 from MICHAELS.

MICHAELS began in radio in COUDERSPORT, PA and came to JOHNSTOWN in 1973 at WCRO-A; he also worked at WVAM-A/ALTOONA and WEIR-A/WEIRTON, WV. He was the last remaining member of the original KEY 96.5 staff from the 1983 flip from WJAC-F and through the station's move from 95.5 FM to 96.5 in 2005.

