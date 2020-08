Top 30

EDISON RESEARCH has released the top 30 U.S. podcasts ranked by reach, as measured by its Podcast Consumer Tracker survey covering third quarter 2019 through second quarter 2020, and JOE ROGAN remains on top of the list. "THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE" has been in the top position on EDISON's charts each quarter since the study's SUMMER 2019 inception. The new chart covers JULY 7, 2019 through JUNE 24, 2020 and is based upon 8,080 online interviews with weekly podcast consumers 18+ in the U.S.

“Even with the work and life disruptions caused by COVID-19, people did continue listening to their favorite podcasts, and we ultimately saw little to no reduction in reach among weekly podcast listeners," said SVP TOM WEBSTER. “We’re pleased to publish the only ranker that covers the entire U.S. podcasting industry.”

The Top 30:

1. THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE

2. THE DAILY, THE NEW YORK TIMES

3. THIS AMERICAN LIFE

4. MY FAVORITE MURDER, EXACTLY RIGHT/STITCHER

5. CRIME JUNKIE, AUDIOCHUCK

6. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW, HOWSTUFFWORKS/iHEARTMEDIA

7. WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME!, NPR/WBEZ/CHICAGO

8. PLANET MONEY, NPR

9. POD SAVE AMERICA, CROOKED MEDIA

10. SERIAL, SERIAL PRODUCTIONS

11. RADIOLAB, WNYC STUDIOS

12. FRESH AIR. NPR/WHYY/PHILADELPHIA

13. OFFICE LADIES, EARWOLF/STITCHER

14. THE DAVE RAMSEY SHOW, RAMSEY SOLUTIONS

15. CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND, EARWOLF/STITCHER

16. WTF WITH MARC MARON

17. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW. THE DAILY WIRE

18. ARMCHAIR EXPERT WITH DAX SHEPARD, ARMCHAIR UMBRELLA

19. FREAKONOMICS RADIO, DUBNER PRODUCTIONS/STITCHER

20. (tie) TED TALKS DAILY, TED; UP FIRST, NPR

22. HIDDEN BRAIN, NPR

23. BILL SIMMONS PODCAST, THE RINGER/SPOTIFY

24. CRIMINAL, RADIOTOPIA/PRX

25. LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT, LAST PODCAST NETWORK

26. CALL HER DADDY, BARSTOOL SPORTS

27. H3 PODCAST, H3H3PRODUCTIONS

28. LORE

29. (tie) THE BREAKFAST CLUB, iHEARTRADIO; THE MOTH

