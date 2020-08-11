Wall and Briesacher

LINDENWOOD UNIVERSITY Triple A KCLC (89.1 THE WOOD)/ST. LOUIS-ST. CHARLES GM MIKE WALL has retired. He held that position since 2001. WALL was Dean of Communications at LINDENWOOD from 2004 to 2016 when he moved into the role of Dir./Student Broadcast Operations, which was a combined GM role for KCLC and LIDENWOOD UNIVERSITY TV.

Under WALL KCLC saw two tower moves, two studio rebuilds, construction of a full press box studio in the football stadium, the expansion of LINDENWOOD sports broadcasting and an increase in power to from 35,000 to 50,000 watts. It was WALL who made the decision to flip formats to Triple A several years ago.

Current KCLC PD CHAD BRIESACHER will now assume the role as the station’s GM in addition to his programming duties.

