9 Nominations

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC NETWORKS is claiming victory from its unique "For Your Consideration" 12-episode branded content series produced with BENZTOWN, MCVAY MEDIA, and DAVE BEASING's SOUND THAT BRANDS to lobby EMMY AWARDS voters (NET NEWS 6/23) after the cable network scored nine EMMY nominations.

The network was nominated for five of its shows, with "THE CAVE" nominated for Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program (FERAS FAYYAD), Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking, and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program; "THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JEFF GOLDBLUM” was nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special; "LIFE BELOW ZERO” scored nominations for Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program; “SEA OF SHADOWS” was nominated for Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program; and "COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS" was nominated for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.

"THE MAKING OF: A NAT GEO PODCAST" (formerly "CONSIDER THIS") was hosted by STACEY WILSON HUNT with interviews featuring NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC show talents including JEFF GOLDBLUM, Dr. JANE GOODALL, BEAR GRYLLS, MARCIA GAY HARDEN, KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY, GORDON RAMSAY, DAVID THEWILS, and NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON, among others, plus showrunners, producers, and directors.

BENZTOWN's DAVE "CHACHI" DENES said, “The concept for NAT GEO’s For Your Consideration podcast involved taking what would be an intimate gathering and bringing it to the podcast space and creating a ‘goodie bag’ for your ears. Together, we succeeded in doing just that. We congratulate NAT GEO for their innovative programming and thank them for including us in showcasing their exciting Emmy nominees in this compelling and entertaining way.”

MIKE MCVAY said, “It is news making when a traditional media platform uses podcasting to market to a voting community for recognition to be nominated for a national award. This validates those that believe that podcasting’s time has come and casts doubt on the credibility of the naysayers.”

BEASING added, “The targetability of podcasts makes them a natural for engaging awards voters. That's why FYC podcasts will become common in coming awards seasons.”

« see more Net News