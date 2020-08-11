Tickets On Sale Friday, August 14th

BLACKENED/Q PRIME rockers METALLICA will be returning to the stage for the first time since the SEPTEMBER 2019 "S&M2" concerts that opened CHASE CENTER in SAN FRANCISCO, when they'll be featured in the "Encore Drive-In Nights" series performing a full set showing on SATURDAY, AUGUST 29th at hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters across the UNITED STATES and CANADA. CANADIAN Rockers THREE DAYS GRACE will be the opening act.

The show will be shot specially for the event at a location near the band’s NORTHERN CALIFORNIA headquarters and will be edited and mixed by METALLICA's production team. The concert will feature material from throughout their near four decade career with an intimate and unique concert experience.

“In all of rock, it literally doesn’t get any bigger than METALLICA,” said ENCORE LIVE CEO WALTER KINZIE. “Over the course of their career these guys have completely redefined rock, touring and frankly what’s possible in terms of success in this industry. We’ve seen with our first two 'Encore Nights Drive-In' concerts that fans absolutely dig the drive-in experience and we know that METALLICA is going to blow the top off of this thing and take it to a whole new level.”

Since JUNE, ENCORE LIVE has partnered with drive-in theaters across the country to provide entertainment in a safe, creative way. For more info and to see if a venue near you is presenting the show, visit encorenights.com or call your local theater.

Pre-sale tickets, available exclusively to METALLICA’s Fifth Member fan club, will go on sale on AUGUST 12th at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica, with General on-sale beginning on AUGUST 14th. Every ticket purchase -- which admits one carload of up to six people -- will include four digital downloads of METALLICA’s "S&M2."

For more info about "Encore Drive-In Nights" click here.

« see more Net News