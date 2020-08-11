ReMission International

THE MISSION/SISTERS OF MERCY vocalist WAYNE HUSSEY has enlisted current and former members of THE CURE, DEPECHE MODE, THE CULT, SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES, BAUHAUS and THE SMITHS, for an all-star remake of THE MISSION’s 1988 anthem “Tower of Strength” to benefit “key workers dealing with COVID-19 globally.”

Dubbed “TOS2020” by REMISSION INTERNATIONAL, the single is available for pre-order and will be released digitally AUGUST 28th with physical media — gold-colored 12-inch vinyl and CD — on OCTOBER 2nd

Contributors include THE CURE co-founder LOL TOLHURST, DEPECHE MODE’s MARTIN GORE, GARY NUMAN, THE SMITHS' ANDY ROURKE, MIDGE URE, BUDGIE of SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES and THE CREATURES, THE CULT’s BILLY DUFFY, BAUHAUS' KEVIN HASKINS, also of TONES ON TAIL and LOVE AND ROCKETS, SLOWDIVE’s RACHEL GOSWELL, GUNS N' ROSES' RICHARD FORTUS and ROBIN FINCK, THE WONDER STUFF's MILES HUNT and more, with a reunion of GENE LOVES JEZEBEL's JAY and MICHAEL ASTON.

In a note on THE MISSION’s website, HUSSEY explains the remake’s genesis:

“When COVID-19 hit I started receiving messages asking ‘why don’t you re-issue 'Tower Of Strength' for the frontline workers?’ The song had apparently been adopted as an anthem by some NHS workers, and it got me thinking that I would like to contribute something to the greater cause at this unprecedented time and the only thing I could really contribute is music. So in conjunction with my good friend MICHAEL CIRAVOLO, I came up with the idea of recording a new version of 'Tower Of Strength' for charity by enlisting the help of musician friends and acquaintances. 'Tower Of Strength' was first released by THE MISSION as a single in 1988 and then again in 1994. It charted twice in the UK Top 40 and has proved to be probably our biggest song and the one we generally close our shows with. It is anthemic. I wondered if recording a more well-known song might have a greater reach but neither MICHAEL nor I could come up with any suggestions that seemed to fit lyrically without getting too corny. So 'Tower Of Strength' it was.”

HUSSEY's bandmates who co-wrote the song — CRAIG ADAMS, MICK BROWN and SIMON HINKLER — and they all agreed to give up any income from the re-recording to COVID charities. The proceeds will be split among COVID-related charities chosen by each of the participants.

“Whilst all the versions will be available to listen to on all streaming platforms I’m gonna ask you to help the cause by buying at least the digital package which is priced at only £2.99,” HUSSEY writes. “It’s not much, is it? For the price of a coffee, you’ll receive all five versions. Come on, help us to help others.”

