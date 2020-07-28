New Lineup

CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE has shuffled its lineup with four live and local shows in the weekday schedule.

"WAKE UP ZONE" with JASON MARTIN remains in mornings but loses an hour to run 6-9a (CT); "MIDDAY 180" with JONATHAN HUTTON, CHAD WITHROW, and PAUL KUHARSKY moves from 10a-2p to 9a-1p; a new show with former morning co-host BLAINE BISHOP and former afternoon "3HL" co-host MICKEY RYAN 1-3p; and "3HL" continues in a one-hour-shorter form 3-6p with BRENT DOUGHERTY and DAWN DAVENPORT hosting without RYAN. Also continuing is the "MIDDAY 180 AT 6" for 6-7p. BISHOP, a former TENNESSEE TITANS safety, will also contribute to the morning and afternoon shows during football season.

VP/Market Mgr. ALLISON WARREN said, “Since its inception, 104.5 THE ZONE has been a leader in live and local sports, and the appetite for sports programming keeps growing. With this lineup, 104.5 THE ZONE continues to offer the best and most comprehensive sports coverage and local play-by-play sports action to MIDDLE TENNESSEE fans.”

PD PAUL MASON added, “I am excited that 104.5 THE ZONE now has 4 local shows for our listeners every MONDAY-FRIDAY. The new lineup will give our on-air talent a larger spotlight to reach their full potential individually and as a team. It also creates more opportunites for advertisers to reach NASHVILLE’s passionate sports fans moving forward."

