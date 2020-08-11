Kim Kennedy

KIMBERLY LEE KENNEDY, an audio engineer who spend more than 20 years in the music business, passed away at her LOS ANGELES home surrounded by family and close friends on AUGUST 7th.

KIMBERLY started her career at SOUTH BEACH STUDIOS and CIRCLE HOUSE, later moving to NEW ORLEANS to manage NOTHING STUDIOS for TRENT REZNOR before landing in L.A. and working for ROSE MANN at the RECORD PLANT. She worked with artists such as JOHNNY LYDON, WAKA FLOCKA, SHINEDOWN, DJ POOH, THE NEPTUNES, P. DIDDY, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and TOOL/A PERFECT CIRCLE's MAYNARD. KIM would spend the last years of her career in business management, her last place of employment was TRI STAR SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT GROUP as a tour manager.

KIM is survived by her daughter, BRITTANY KENNEDY, her grandson JADEN, her mother LEE BROCK and stepfather JOE BROCK.

The family will host a small private service for KIM. In Lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to MUSICARES FOUNDATION in her name.

Remembered SHINEDOWN"s BRENT SMITH, "KIM was a wonderful person. She was beautiful inside, and out, and I will be forever grateful for what she taught me, and the time I got to spend with her. She was massively respected in the touring industry, and the music business. To this day, I still have conversations with some of the biggest promoters in the world, that continue to keep her spirit alive with one unique phrase... 'If you wanna do it the right way, do it the KIM KENNEDY way”... Myself, all of us in SHINEDOWN, our management, IN DE GOOT,ENTERTAINMENT and McGATHY PROMOTIONS, and ATLANTIC RECORDS will miss her deeply. We love you KIM, Godspeed”.

« see more Net News