Tony Terry

The first Drive-In concert series “JOKES & JAMS” was recently held in the parking lot at the GEORGIA INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION CENTER.

Comedian MARVIN DIXON hosted the event. The featured artists were ANTHONY DAVID, ALGEBRA BLESSET, and TONY TERRY.

TERRY told ALL ACCESS, “The fans were excited and having a great time, as well as everyone working the venue. We all were anxious to get back to work as COVID-19 has put a major strain on live performances for 2020.

“However, RYAN HILL of TIMELESS BRANDS and STEVEN BEECHAM of APE PRODUCTIONS have managed to put together an incredible production that will redefine live concerts during these unprecedented times and years to come. To hear my audience, request my music was something special. I was my pleasure to be able to give them what they wanted up close and personal.”

