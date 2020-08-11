Joe Siragusa

CUMULUS MEDIA Alternative WEDG (103.3 THE EDGE)/BUFFALO names JOE SIRAGUSA as PD replacing JAMES KURDZIEL, who moved to CUMULUS Classic Rock KQRS/MINNEAPOLIS (NET NEWS 5/14). SIRAGUSA will continue to serve as PD of sister Classic Hits WHTT, a position he has held for almost 19 years. Concurrently, WEDG MD TIFFANY BENTLEY adds APD stripes.

CUMULUS/BUFFALO VP/Market Mgr. JIM RILEY said, “I’m thrilled to be able to announce that JOE SIRAGUSA will be taking the reins at 103.3 THE EDGE. JOE has been part of BUFFALO’s programming leadership for most of THE EDGE’s 25-year history. His understanding of the station’s heritage and the BUFFALO market make him the perfect choice for this opportunity. With TIFFANY BENTLEY as APD, I think we have a formidable team.”

“THE EDGE is a heritage brand with a tremendously talented and passionate staff," said SIRAGUSA. "I am thrilled to expand my role at CUMULUS BUFFALO and be part of the future of such a remarkable radio station."

BENTLEY added, “I feel honored to work with such a great team and to be able to continue to contribute to and grow such a strong brand in this expanded role.”

