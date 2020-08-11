Adds Karl

Former DENVER NUGGETS coach GEORGE KARL is joining BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER as a NUGGETS analyst for the bubble season and playoffs. KARL, who became a well-traveled NBA coach (CLEVELAMD, GOLDEN STATE, SEATTLE, MILWAUKEE, SACRAMENTO) after playing for the SAN ANTONIO SPURS, has been hosting a podcast, "TRUTH + BASKETBALL" and previously worked as an analyst at ESPN and TNT.

“I’m not sure there’s anyone in DENVER more excited about basketball restarting than Coach KARL,” said PD RAJ SHARAN. “We’re thrilled to have Coach KARL appearing on all of our shows to give his opinion on what he’s seeing from the NUGGETS, delivering the honesty that he’s known for.”

