CNBC is reporting that BILL O'REILLY is "in talks" with RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK about doing a talk show for the station. The former FOX NEWS CHANNEL host, who left that network in a scandal after reportedly paying millions to settle sexual harassment cases, currently hosts "THE O'REILLY UPDATE" and a companion short-form morning feature for KEY NETWORKS.

O'REILLY's attorney FRED NEWMAN told CNBC that the parties are in the "final stages" of negotiations, and RED APPLE owner JOHN CATSIMATIDIS confirmed the talks and called O'REILLY "one common-sense American."

