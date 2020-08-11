Two Exit

TEAM BROADCASTING Sports KQTM (ESPN 101.7 THE TEAM)/ALBUQUERQUE has dropped its regular local host JIM VILLANUCCI and producer/host SAM HAUSER in a move the station says was forced upon it by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sports and the economy.

VILLANUCCI joined THE TEAM in 2018; he previously hosted at crosstown CUMULUS News-Talk KKOB-A and has also worked at KXL/PORTLAND and KXNT-A/LAS VEGAS. HAUSER joined the show in early 2019; he previously served as Sports Dir. at ALPHA MEDIA news-Talk KAUS-A/AUSTIN, MN and a producer and board operator at ENTERCOM Sports WAXY-A (790 THE TICKET)/MIAMI and iHEARTMEDIA Sports WFXJ-A/JACKSONVILLE.

THE TEAM is maintaining some local sports talk with an afternoon show, "TEAM TALK," hosted by a revolving set of hosts.

A programming announcement from ESPN Radio 101.7 The TEAM. pic.twitter.com/oCnAmOD5yK — ESPN Albuquerque 101.7FM The TEAM (@1017theteam) August 10, 2020

Well, now that it’s official... I can share some thoughts that I put down. pic.twitter.com/LsplEQaKaY — Sam Hauser (@ESPNABQ_Sam) August 10, 2020

