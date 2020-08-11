Darius Rucker (Photo: David McClister)

Congratulations to to CAPITOL NASHVILLE's DARIUS RUCKER, who earned 76 MEDIABASE adds for his new single, "Beers And Sunshine," making it most-added at Country radio this week.

Kudos to UMG NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER and VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN; CAPITOL NASHVILLE VP/Promotion BOBBY YOUNG

