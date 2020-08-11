New Today

As previously reported at ALL ACCESS (NET NEWS 7/21), another true crime podcast is debuting TODAY (8/11) from WESTWOOD ONE, IMPERATIVE ENTERTAINMENT, and FOXTOPUS INK. "THE SYNDICATE," created and hosted by journalist CHRIS WALKER, is a look at a multi-state marijuana drug ring.

The eight-episode show is the fifth from IMPERATIVE's podcast division, following "AMERICAN SKYJACKER," "THE BARON OF BOTOX," "BOOMTOWN," AND "GANGSTER HOUSE."

