Lineup Changes

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO is making a few changes to its weekday lineup next MONDAY (8/17), concurrent with the national ESPN RADIO's changes.

The station will air two hours of the new ESPN RADIO national morning show with KEYSHAWN JOHNSON, JAY WILLIAMS, and ZUBIN MEHENTI 5-7a (CT), with DAVID KAPLAN moving from 6-9a to 7-10a and now partnering with JONATHAN HOOD, who moves from the 7-9p slot. CARMEN DIFALCO and JOHN JURKOVIC move from noon-2p to 10a-noon, making room for MIKE GREENBERG's new "GREENY" show on ESPN RADIO, which will air noon-2p. TOM WADDLE and MARC SILVERMAN remain in the 2-6p slot, while weekend hosts CHRIS BLECK and ADAM ABDALLA take over 6-8p (with "THE BASEBALL SHOW" continuing in the 6-7p hour in season).

