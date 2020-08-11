Special

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO's MPR NEWS is holding a virtual event examining the future of policing. "Spotlight on the Future of Policing" will be hosted by BRANDT WILLIAMS with a panel of experts to be named in coming days. The session will discuss policing in the wake of GEORGE FLOYD's killing and the role police departments and officers should play in communities, and will include an audience Q&A.

The event is scheduled for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26th at noon (CT) and will be available to the public with registration; the entire session will be broadcast on MPR NEWS at a later date and will also be available on "FACEBOOK LIVE."

