More Consent Decrees

The FCC has reached Consent Decrees with a pair of related FLORIDA station licensees resolving public file violations involving failure to upload political ad requests to the files.

KEYS MEDIA COMPANY, INC. (Triple A WKYZ (PIRATE RADIO KEYWEST)/KEY COLONY BEACH, FL) and GLADES MEDIA COMPANY LLC. (Regional Mexican WAFZ-F (LA LEY 92.1 FM)/IMMOKALEE, FL and Classic Country WOKC-A/OKEECHOBEE, FL) agreed to the decrees, which, like other recent Consent Decrees, ordered the stations to establish formal and strict compliance plans but did not impose fines for the past violations. The stations are under common ownership through different corporate entities.

« see more Net News