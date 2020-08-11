The Dove Takes Off

ZIMMER MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS (ZMC) has flipped formats from Sports-Talk THE JOCK to Gold AC at KTXR (98.7 THE DOVE)/SPRINGFIELD, MO. The move comes on the heels of a weekend of CHRISTMAS music as a stunt. THE JOCK is now being heard on 96.9 FM, 99.9 FM, and 1060 AM.

THE DOVE's menu will be LITE ROCK, spotlighting a mix of hits from the 60's, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s, featuring the likes of BILLY JOEL, PHIL COLLINS, WHITNEY HOUSTON, STING and THE BEATLES.

The change also marks the return of market stalwarts KEVIN HOWARD and LIZ DELANY to town, with the new KEVIN & LIZ morning show debuting next MONDAY (8/17). They'd been on the air in SPRINGFIELD since 2003 on Hot AC KTOZ and then AC KGBX for iHEARTMEDIA until this past JANUARY.

ZMC Co-Owner JOHN ZIMMER said, “It’s a great day for our company to enter the greater SPRINGFIELD market with such heritage properties.” “The stations feature the most powerful signals and largest coverage areas to serve the OZARK region. We’ll carry great local content of news, opinions and analysis that matters, help inform and entertain people, and provide sound marketing solutions for local businesses. The greater SPRINGFIELD region has been a great driver of growth in the state of MISSOURI and we are proud to be of part of the expansion. We look forward to making a positive impact and difference for the community and businesses with our local solutions and stations to promote the economy of the SPRINGFIELD region.”

