Trump

President DONALD J. TRUMP took some time TUESDAY morning (8/11) to play talk radio caller, making surprise calls to FOX SPORTS RADIO's "OUTKICK THE COVERAGE WITH CLAY TRAVIS" and SALEM RADIO NETWORK's HUGH HEWITT.

In calling TRAVIS and HEWITT, TRUMP picked a pair of loyal supporters for his chats, and his conversation with TRAVIS included another attack on the NBA and its players for their BLACK LIVES MATTER protests (and support for the largely-white NHL for not playing up protests), his advocacy of college football returning to action, and his hopes for an NFL season ("if they don’t stand for the national anthem I hope they don’t open"). He also criticized his Democratic opponent JOE BIDEN for being "roped into" picking a female Vice Presidential candidate (“Some people would say men are insulted by that; some would say it’s fine”).



TRUMP followed the TRAVIS call with a phoner to HEWITT, announcing that he would, if a vacancy on the SUPREME COURT opens during the election year, fill it, contrary to how Republicans operated in blocking President OBAMA's choice to vill a vacancy in an election year ("I would move quickly. Why not? I mean, they would. The Democrats would if they were in this position").

« see more Net News