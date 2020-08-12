Customizable Virtual Event Platform

DEGY ENTERTAINMENT recently launched DEGY WORLD, an immersive and customizable virtual event platform that provides a variety of online event spaces including expo halls, stages, ballrooms, team suites, auditoriums, classrooms, and the like. Today, they announced the hiring of NATALIE SITTER as Director & World Operations Coordinator, and ADAM MCMICHAEL as World Support Coordinator.

SITTER will focus on event operations and client management while MCMICHAEL will be providing guest and host support services to enhance the DEGY WORLD experience.

SITTER said, "It's been a pleasure to be a part of the DEGY ENTERTAINMENT family. The way that we have grown and adapted to outside circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed us to re-think our approach to entertainment and innovate in a virtual environment. I am thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking DEGY WORLD platform and continue to push the envelope in the virtual event space."

DEGY ENTERTAINMENT President/CEO ARI NISMAN said, "NATALIE and ADAM epitomize what this company has been about from its inception - passion, hard work, creativity, and team spirit. Both come from a diverse work background that include stints in event management, higher education, and operations. They will hit the ground running in this quickly evolving virtual space, and will take our new DEGY WORLD venture to an extremely, high level in a short time."

Click here for more information about DEGY WORLD, or to book a tour.

