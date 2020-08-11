Jerry Butler

MARC RADIO/GAINESVILLE-OCALA, FL welcomes JERRY BUTLER to lead its local sales team for Alternative WHHZ (100.5 THE BUZZ), Country WPLL, Top 40/Rhythmic WTGM (MAGIC 101.3), Classic Hits WXJZ, and Christian WTMN/WRZN. BUTLER was most recently VP/Sales at MUSIC MASTER.

MARC RADIO GM DAVE COBB said, “JERRY brings the perfect mix of leadership, marketing, on-air personality and programming savvy. He knows the radio industry inside and out, and is great at advising clients and introducing them to new products. He’s a great asset to our team at MARC RADIO.”

“Our goal is to guide the local advertising community on how best to earn impressive returns on their investments in any, or all, of our radio station formats,” said BUTLER.

