Sales Study

A study of BOSTON radio listeners commissioned by BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and conducted by STRATEGIC SOLUTIONS RESEARCH showed a majority considering themselves optimistic about the future and a "large percentage" saying their spending is or will soon be back to normal. The study of 1,532 listeners of the five BEASLEY stations in BOSTON -- Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB), Classic Rock WBOS (ROCK 92.9), Rhythmic Hot AC WBQT (HOT 96.9), Country WKLB (COUNTRY 102.5), and Classic Hits WROR -- was conducted JULY 6-16.



VP/Market Mgr. MARY MENNA said, “The company’s study is meant to help their team guide their marketing partners on how to craft the most effective messaging with their advertising and give BOSTON area businesses critical data as to local consumers’ current state of mind and planned future behaviors.



“It was important for us to conduct this research to get a pulse on Boston consumers for our clients. People in BOSTON are optimistic that we will make it through the pandemic. That optimism shows that true BOSTON Strong grit and determination. They also understand the seriousness of the situation: The great majority of listeners (9 out of 10) support wearing a mask and expect others to do so as well.”



STRATEGIC SOLUTIONS RESEARCH Partner HAL ROOD noted that an “overwhelming majority of listeners still plan on making in-person shopping part of their mix, and that includes people under 35.”

See more highlights from the study here.

