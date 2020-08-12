Sisanie

SISANIE, host of the PREMIUM NETWORKS-syndicated "On Air With RYAN SEACREST," was invited to host "Live With KELLY and RYAN" for two days, starting yesterday and today (AUGUST 12th).

SISANIE has filled in for KELLY RIPA already several times over the past several years. Yesterday, SEACREST and SISANIE welcomed actor BRYAN CRANSTON, who discussed his new film, “The One And Only Ivan.” They also chatted with LINKEDIN’s CATHERINE FISHER, who shared ways to stay sane while working at home.

Today, RYAN and SISANIE greet actor JOE MANGANIELLO to talk about the film “The Sleepover,” as well as WOMAN'S DAY content director MEAGHAN MURPHY, who will demonstrate DIY outdoor activities.

