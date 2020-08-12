MMA/UFC Content

TEAM BROADCASTING Sports KQTM (ESPN 101.7 THE TEAM)/ALBUQUERQUE and CAGE SIDE SEAT MMA MEDIA have announced a partnership under which CAGE SIDE SEAT will provide programming and guests to the station. The programming will include a weekly show, "CAGE SIDE SEAT," hosted by JIM "GRIES" GRIESHABER; daily UFC/MMA commentaries and features; and weekly guest appearances on the station's live programming.

“We’re so PUMPED to partner with our friends at ESPN RADIO 101.7 THE TEAM, and the great MMA fans of ALBUQUERQUE,” sai GRIESHABER. “ALBUQUERQUE is hallowed ground in our sport, home of the mecca of MMA gyms JACKSON-WINK MMA, the GOAT JON JONES, and legends like HOLLY HOLM, CARLOS CONDIT, DIEGO SANCHEZ, 'The Karate Hottie' MICHELLE WATERSON, and DONALD 'COWBOY' CERRONE. We’re coming strong with the best in MMA/UFC sports talk programming.”

“It’s great to work with JIM," said TEAM Pres. JOE O'NEILL. "He’s a national level talent connected to the pulse of UFC/MMA. We look forward to bringing 'GRIES' to NEW MEXICO.”

« see more Net News