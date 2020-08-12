Dennis 'DeadAir' Dillon

LM COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WBVX (CLASSIC ROCK 92.1)/LEXINGTON, KY has named radio veteran DENNIS "DEADAIR" DILLON it's PD and Afternoon personality.

LM COMMUNICATIONS President/Owner LYNN MARTIN said, "Classic Rock 92.1 is now home to one of LEXINGTON's very own legends of rock. “We are pleased to welcome DENNIS DILLON, who has a long history of presenting the very best classic rock music and now can present it to the best classic rock audience in LEXINGTON. By introducing "DEADAIR" DENNIS to our locally owned and operated radio group, we once again show that being a local voice rather than just a cog in a national wheel let's us provide something truly unique to the classic rock audience in LEXINGTON.

DILLON said, "In a time when big corporations are moving away from local DJ's in the community, I'm ecstatic to have found a home in the city I love with a locally owned and operated company LM COMMUNICATIONS. I've always loved this genre and I'm already discovering that the CLASSIC ROCK 92.1 fans share that same passion."

DILLON's background includes stints in CHATTANOOGA, TN, CINCINNATI, OH and LOUISVILLE, KY. He's also a two-time winner of the LEXINGTON MUSIC AWARDS DJ of the year in 2016 and 2020.

