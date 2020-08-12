Bob & Tom Show Helps Break The Record

WESTWOOD ONE's nationally syndicated BOB & TOM Show recently approached DAVID RUSH, the holder of over 150 GUINNESS World Records, to see if he'd attempt to break the world's record for most balloons popped in one minute using chopsticks, using balloons from The BOB & TOM Show of course!

RUSH first broke the record for “Most balloons popped with chopsticks in one minute” back in 2018 with 28 balloons, but that record was broken with 36 ballons by ASHRITA FURMAN.

RUSH set out to regain the title on SUNDAY, AUGUST 9th using balloon targets bearing The BOB & TOM Show logo. Halfway into the attempt, RUSH was just barely on pace to beat the record, but after calming down, he began throwing the chopsticks fast enough to pop a total of 40 balloons in 60 seconds - and set a new world record!

RUSH, who also recently appeared on The BOB & TOM Show, is a big promoter of STEM education and dedicates all of his world records to that cause. To see the record-breaking blue wall of BOB & TOM Show balloons and the new record from RUSH, click here.

