Redstone (Photo: Ga Fullner / Shutterstock)

SUMNER REDSTONE, the Chairman Emeritus of VIACOMCBS and Chairman/CEO of its parent NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS, died TODAY (8/12) at his home in LOS ANGELES. He was 97.

REDSTONE, an attorney, joined his father's movie theater chain NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS in 1954, becoming CEO in 1967 and won control of VIACOM in a hostile takeover in 1987, building the firm into a major media company. VIACOM acquired PARAMOUNT in 1994 and merged the company with CBS in 2000, splitting back into two companies in 2006 with REDSTONE remaining Chairman of both companies.

REDSTONE's final years were marked by a legal battle with his former live-in partner MANUELA HERZER and intra-family disputes as well as questions about his health and mental competency; daughter SHARI REDSTONE ultimately took control of CBS and VIACOM in 2016 after her father stepped down from the boards, and re-merged the companies in 2019 as VIACOMCBS.

“SUMNER REDSTONE was a brilliant visionary, operator and dealmaker, who single-handedly transformed a family-owned drive-in theater company into a global media portfolio. He was a force of nature and fierce competitor, who leaves behind a profound legacy in both business and philanthropy,” said VIACOMCBS CEO/Pres. BOB BAKISH. “VIACOMCBS will remember Sumner for his unparalleled passion to win, his endless intellectual curiosity, and his complete dedication to the company. We extend our deepest sympathies to the REDSTONE family today.”

« see more Net News