Class of 2020

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION revealed this morning that DEAN DILLON, MARTY STUART and HANK WILLIAMS JR. will be this year’s inductees into the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME. DILLON, a writer/artist who has penned 10 #1 hits for GEORGE STRAIT, and additional hits for KENNY CHESNEY, VERN GOSDIN, TOBY KEITH and others, will be inducted in the “Songwriter” category, which is awarded every third year. STUART will be inducted in the “Modern Era Artist” category, and WILLIAMS in the “Veterans Era Artist” category.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome DEAN, MARTY and HANK JR. into the unbroken circle and honor this revered milestone,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “I’m sad we can’t toast this year’s class in person at the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME, but I hope this news can bring some joy and cause for celebration during this time that our world has turned upside down.”

"It is the ultimate honor in Country music,” said STUART, a noted Country music historian. “I’m so honored to be included in this class, and I’m honored to be included alongside HANK JR. and DEAN DILLON. I love those people. To be officially inducted into the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME is beyond words. I’m usually not at a loss for words.”

“BOCHEPHUS has been eyeing this one for awhile. It’s a bright spot during a difficult year,” said WILLIAMS, invoking the nickname given to him by his father, 1961 COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME inductee HANK WILLIAMS. “I have been making Top 10 records for 56 years. I fell off a mountain and tried to reinvent myself as a truly individual artist, and one who stepped out of the shadows of a very famous man ... one of the greatest. I’ve got to thank all those rowdy friends who, year after year, still show up for me. It’s an honor to carry on this family tradition. It is much appreciated.”

“In this, the most exclusive of music halls of fame, we now have three new deserving members,” said COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG. “One is the son of one of American music’s greatest masters who became a self-made master of his own. One is a child of tough-town MISSISSIPPI who became a force for togetherness, inclusion and righteous musicality. And the third is an EAST TENNESSEE kid who triumphed over a hard youth to write words and melodies that have enriched us all. In a year of turmoil, strife and dissent, this announcement is something all of us can cheer.”

Since the annual fall Medallion Ceremony is not an option this year due to COVID-19, details regarding a formal induction ceremony for this year’s honorees will be released as information is available.

« see more Net News