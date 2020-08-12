Partnering With Key Networks

Syndication company KEY NETWORKS is partnering with VIRTUAL JOCK in order to bring access to Major Market on-air talent and programming services to radio stations of all formats and market sizes on a barter basis.

A product of NEW GENERATION RADIO, VIRTUAL JOCK is a one stop shop media services company for stations. It offers experienced Voice Talent customized for any daypart. VIRTUAL JOCK also offers the programming of stations remotely with its VIRTUAL PD/MD services and voicing and production of all commercial production through its KILLER SPOTS division.

KEY NETWORKS Pres. and COO JIM HIGGINS commented, "The ongoing disruption from COVID-19 has severely impacted each and every radio company and all have eliminated some on-air positions and daypart shifts as cost-cutting moves in order to retain financial stability. Virtual Jock can now assist these groups and others by offering a no-cost barter option to fill some of these numerous holes and to also reconnect with those disenfranchised listeners. We want to work closely with stations to fill this void as radio is beginning to rebound and JASON KIDD and VIRTUAL JOCK are the best in class to align ourselves with to help move this business forward."

KEY NETWORKS Chief Revenue Officer DENNIS GREEN added, "JASON and his team have developed a concept that offers stations a chance to bring top-notch talent across all formats to markets from coast-to-coast. KEY NETWORKS is delighted to partner witH VIRTUAL JOCK to provide a marketing opportunity that is cost-effective for stations both large and small to have dynamic and proven talent on their air."

VIRTUAL JOCK Pres./CEO and Founder JASON KIDD said, "Right before launching VIRTUAL JOCK 5 years ago, many stations were downsizing and losing strong local talent in the process. Fast forward to now and the need is greater than ever before. Teaming up with KEY NETWORKS will allow us to take things to an even higher level, expanding and offering our Major Market talent roster to radio stations across all formats—all on barter. JIM HIGGINS along with DENNIS GREEN and RICH BAUM are the dream team of marketing and syndication and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with them."

For more information on VIRTUAL JOCK reach out to KEY NETWORKS Chief Revenue Officer DENNIS GREEN at dennis@keynetworks.com or (844) KEY-NETS.

