Klein

CESD TALENT voiceover client JORDANA KLEIN has picked up imaging duties for CUMULUS Top 40 KLIF-F (HOT 93.3)/DALLAS.

KLEIN is the former Imaging Dir. at BELL MEDIA Top 40 CKFM (99.9 VIRGIN RADIO)/TORONTO and imaging voice at BELL's VIRGIN RADIO stations across CANADA. Hear her demos here and contact CESD's NATE ZEITZ at (212) 477-1666 or nzeitz@cesdtalent.com.

« see more Net News