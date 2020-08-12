The happy couple

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to iHEARTMEDIA Country WEBG (BIG 95.5)/CHICAGO afternoon host BROOKE TAYLOR, who got married to ANDREW LOWE on FRIDAY, AUGUST 7th at WHITING LAKEFRONT PARK in WHITING, IN.

The couple had originally planned to wed on MAY 8th, but COVID-19 forced a change in plans, including cutting their guest list to less than half of its original size. The socially distances outdoor wedding and reception included their closest family and friends.

Congratulate her here.

« see more Net News