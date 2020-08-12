Listen Up

CMT has extended the tenure of the 16 developing Country artists previously selected for its 2020 “Listen Up” program into 2021, with continued promotion across all CMT platforms for the next year. The news of the program extension was revealed to each of the artists by CMT’s CODY ALAN. Watch their delighted reactions here.

The artists continuing in the program are: ADAM DOLEAC, AVENUE BEAT, BLANCO BROWN, CALEB LEE HUTCHINSON, CAYLEE HAMMACK, GABBY BARRETT, HAILEY WHITTERS, MADISON KOZAK, MARCUS KING, NIKO MOON, PARKER MCCOLLUM, PAYTON SMITH, SAM WILLIAMS, SYKAMORE, TIERA and WALKER COUNTY.

CMT SVP/Music & Talent LESLIE FRAM said, “Our CMT Listen Up program holds a special place in our hearts, as our brand continues to be a staunch advocate for rising artists. As the music industry is still grappling with the lack of touring and live events, we decided to make sure this incredible list of emerging talent received the full extent of CMT’s support with video airplay, content rollout, social support and more. We are so thrilled for our audience to see more of this diverse group of newcomers and continue to provide them with a platform to share their music and stories. Now more than ever, it’s essential we come together through music!”

These artists will continue to receive full cross-brand support for their music and videos across CMT and CMT Music channels, CMT Radio (250+ channels), on the “CMT Hot 20 Countdown,” CMT.com and @CMT social media channels, in addition cross-promotional opportunities across ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group. CMT’s “Listen Up” program has been helping develop future Country stars since 2011.

