New Podcast

ENTERCOM News-Talk WYRD-F (106.3 WORD)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, SC host TARA SERVATIUS is hosting a new daily conservative political podcast for ENTERCOM's RADIO.COM. "BATTLEGROUND AMERICA" debuts on MONDAY (8/17).

“With election season in full swing, we want to give our listeners a wide array of premier political content, supported by reliable insight and diverse opinions,” said ENTERCOM GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG SVP/Market Mgr. STEVE SINICROPI. “TARA does a fantastic job captivating her audience through her daily morning show on 106.3 WORD, and we look forward to amplifying her voice across the country on RADIO.COM to spark healthy discussions surrounding the 2020 election.”

“This election will be unlike any other and could change the way Americans live forever,” said SERVATIUS. “I’m excited to share this afternoon snack with our local listeners who want their ‘TARA SHOW’ fix, as well as share my voice with those in other cities nationwide craving election talk radio as we rapidly approach NOVEMBER.”

