More Consent Decrees

The FCC has reached six more Consent Decrees with station licensees resolving public file violations involving failure to upload political ad requests to the files.

GLADES MEDIA COMPANY LLP (Classic Country WAFC/CLEWISTON, FL and Regional Mexican WLLY-F (LA LEY)/PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL); LIBERTY IN CHRIST JESUS MINISTRY (Gospel-Religion KKAY-A/WHITE CASTLE, LA); SUN BROADCASTING, INC. (Sports WFSX-A/FORT MYERS, FL; Alternative WXNX (93X)/SANIBEL, FL; Classic Rock WARO (94.5 THE ARROW)/NAPLES, FL; Top 40/Rhythmic WFFY (FLY 98.5)/SAN CARLOS PARK, FL; News-Talk WFSX-F (92.5 FOX NEWS)/ESTERO, FL); HEIDELBERG BROADCASTING, LLC (R&B Oldies WVOL-A/BERRY HILL, TN); RADIO FIESTA, INC. (Regional Mexican WWRF-A (RADIO FIESTA 1380 AM)/LAKE WORTH, FL); and THORNBURG COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (Classic Hits WWBF-A/BARTOW, FL) agreed to the decrees, which, like the several other recent Consent Decrees (including two with licensees affiliated with GLADES MEDIA COMPANY), ordered the stations to establish formal and strict compliance plans but did not impose fines for the past violations.

